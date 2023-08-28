Toshakhana Brazil edition

Imran Khan is not the only one who is facing a legal battle for disposing off state gifts he received in his capacity as prime minister of Pakistan. Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is also in trouble for selling state gifts. His personal aide is alleged to have sold Rolex and Patek Philippe watches to a jewellery shop in Pennsylvania, last year.
Some say that Brazilian law has declared expensive gifts as state property and that disposing it for personal benefit can carry penalties of up to 12 years in prison. It will be interesting to see how the two cases fare in the respective country’ courts.
Sayed GB Shah Bokhari
Peshawar
