Last episode of ‘Sirf Tum’ to be aired on Monday

KARACHI: Drama serial “Sirf Tum”, containing the intriguing story of relationship, trust and reliability, has neared its end after capturing the love of viewers as the last episode of the drama created under ‘7th Sky Entertainment’ will be aired on Monday night at 9pm on Geo TV.

Drama ‘Sirf Tum’ was produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, while its unique story was written by Seema Manaf and stunning cinematography was done by Director Mazhar Moin.

The drama, containing western traditions, infidelity, beautiful relationships and vicissitudes, was loved by the audience. Besides television, the serial was praised by the audience on the social media platform ‘YouTube’. The song was written by Sabir Zafar, while the melodious composition and voice by Shani Arshad in the OST of the drama serial is arranged in such a way that the viewers and listeners are moved.

Anmol Baloch, Hamza Sohail, Mohsin Abbas, Fazilah Qazi, Hiba Aziz, Ayesha Gul, Iram Akhtar, Sabiha Hashmi, Salma Asim, Kashif Mehmood, Agha Mustafa and others played memorable roles in the play.