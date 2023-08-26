Shahdara flyover: Payment of compensation money starts

LAHORE:The landowners of the properties adjacent to Shahdara flyover start getting compensation payment on the directions of Commissioner Lahore/LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

A camp office has been set up at the site for payment of the compensation the concerned landowners. Staff from the District Administration, LDA, Revenue and other departments are present at the One Window. Additional DG UP is monitoring the payment process on the directions of Commissioner Lahore.

The Land Acquisition Collector has also started a door-to-door awareness campaign for payment of compensation to landowners. Awareness banners have been put up for the information and guidance of the public. Required documents/procedural flexes are also displayed on the site. All victims should immediately contact the One Window Cell established at Shahdara flyover site along with their property documents.