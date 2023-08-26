CM visits hospitals, police station, children’s home

The caretaker CM visited Services Hospital, Samanabad Hospital, Samanabad police station and a children’s home late at night. He inspected finishing work in the new emergency of

Services Hospital and expressed his indignation on seeing old equipment and old floor tiles. He ordered to improve the condition of x-ray room and AC installation at the nursing counter. He inspected beds for the new emergency and directed to functionalise elevator, inspected laboratory of new emergency, screening area, pathology, x-ray and washrooms. He directed to improve the new emergency of the hospital as soon as possible and issued necessary directions to Secretary C&W for the early completion of finishing work. He also visited Samanabad Hospital. The patients and the attendants made complaints about delay in the checkups by the doctors for many hours. The CM inquired from the patients and attendants about treatment facilities in the emergency. The patients complained about less number of doctors at night time. A CMO, one Medical Officer and one Woman Medical Officer were present on duty. The CM visited emergency, wards and other departments. The CMO could not explain anything about the 2nd and 3rd floor of the hospital. Mohsin Naqvi directed to shift a female patient present in the emergency to the SHL. He directed the health ministers Dr Javed Akram and Dr Nasir Jamal to immediately visit the hospital and take stock of the situation. The ministers reached the hospital and reviewed treatment facilities. Visits Samanabad police stationThe CM also visited Samanabad police station, inspected the front desk and reviewed progress being made on the applications of citizens. He expressed his indignation over witnessing pathetic condition of the building, residences of staff members in the tents, poor cleanliness arrangements, dirty rooms, dust piling over the files and records and dismal condition of the police station. He talked with the inmates detained in the lockups. An elderly person told him about his arrest on the charges of asking for alms. The CM ordered to immediately release the elderly citizen Rahim Buksh, resident of Hanjarwal after making necessary proceedings in his case. The CM inspected SHO office, investigation office and other departments. He also visited Anjum-e-Sulaimania Children’s Home, inspected rooms and kitchen and reviewed facilities for the children and inspected filter of the electric water cooler. He visited the hall as children were sleeping in hot conditions under fans. The CM directed to install AC there.