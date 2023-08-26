New York Warriors lead US Master T10 League

CHICAGO: US Master T10 League is creating ripples all around the globe with New York Warriors leading the tournament with 6 points and NRR of 1.06.

Their third win with two overs to go has paced up their overall run rate. Each team has played three matches each so far. The US Masters T10 League is being played at Broward County Cricket Stadium at Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Six teams are fighting for the trophy of the first of its kind league played in the US: New York Warriors, Atlanta Fire, California Knights, Texas Chargers, NJ Legends and Morrisville Unity. The final will be played on Sunday (today).

Co-owned by American Pakistani entrepreneur Kamran Awan, New York Warriors is considered to be the most favourite team of the US Masters T10 League.

Critics see a lot of potential for cricket in the US and term the current US Masters T10 League as a perfect prelude to the upcoming T20 World Cup being co-hosted by the US and West Indies the next year.

This is the first tournament of the Masters T10 League in the US after having been to Zimbabwe, the UAE, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Awan sees great potential of cricket in the American sports landscape. He intends to develop and nurture local talent, providing aspiring players with opportunities to shine on the global stage.