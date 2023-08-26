Students, parents demand reposting of transferred staff to college

WANA: Students from Government Degree College, Sam Kaniguram, in the Upper South Waziristan district, and their parents staged a protest, demanding the re-posting of lecturers and other staff who had been temporarily transferred to other institutes.

During a protest rally held in front of the Kaniguram Press Club on Friday, both students and parents, led by Yousuf Khan, Sala Khan and Gul Alam Khan, voiced their concerns. They highlighted that lecturers from their college were temporarily transferred to a college in Kurram district. Furthermore, they said that Class-IV employees had also been relocated to colleges in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

Acknowledging the army’s efforts in promoting education and combating terrorism in the area, the protestors mentioned the establishment of about a dozen army-run schools and two cadet colleges in the region.

The degree college, Sam Kaniguram currently enrolls around 150 students. However, the recent transfer of lecturers and other staff members to different colleges has adversely affected the students’ education and is also causing a significant waste of their valuable time.

The protestors demanded the corps commander Peshawar, chief minister KP, chief secretary, and the secretary higher education to return the teaching and other staffers to their institution.