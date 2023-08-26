War against terrorism: World must realise Pakistan’s immense sacrifices, says COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has said Pakistan is acting as bulwark against terrorism and the international community must realise its immense sacrifices.
He was talking to a group of 38 students from the Harvard University, hailing from nine different countries, here on Friday.
During an interactive session, the COAS talked about regional security issues and Pakistan Army’s contribution to promoting peace and stability in the region.
General Asim also talked about the rich potential of Pakistan and urged the participants to perceive Pakistan, based on their experiences during their stay in Pakistan. He also highlighted the human sufferings and atrocities, being committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and efforts to change the demographic realities.
The students appreciated the army chief for providing them with an opportunity to have a constructive interaction.
