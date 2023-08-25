CM inspects Ring Road project

Caretaker chief minister visited Ring Road Southern Loop-III project and reviewed progress being made on the project near Maraka. Mohsin Naqvi inspected the earth work, reviewed alignment of the project and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing pace of work on the project. He issued instructions to the officials concerned regarding completion of the project within the stipulated period of time.

This project has been launched after a long period of 12 years. Traffic load on the Thokar Niaz Baig will be reduced and traffic of Lahore will be regulated in an excellent manner. Secretary C&W and officials of FWO gave a briefing to Mohsin Naqvi about Ring Road Southern Loop-III project and apprised that the project would be completed within the stipulated period of time.