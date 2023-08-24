Truth judges, journalists’ common goal: Justice Isa

Justice Qazi Faez Isa. — Supreme Court of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Designated Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa Wednesday emphasised responsible journalism and said it was the constitutional right of every citizen to have access to information.

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the elected body of Press Association of Supreme Court (PASC) here, he said responsible journalism was the need of the hour adding that it was the basic obligation of the media to provide public with accurate information.

Justice Isa said journalists collect information in order to provide it to the public that may include some good things or bad adding bad things could be avoided.

He said good things encourage people to move forward for doing good, adding, “I cannot refuse but can differ with your opinion.”

Justice Isa said a person forwarding his own opinion was not considered a journalist in other parts of the world.

The senior judge said journalists should provide information to the public but if they give their opinion, they must tell people that it’s their own opinion. He further said judges and journalists did the same job i.e. search for the truth.