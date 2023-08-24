Sanjrani calls for enhanced trade partnership with US

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani discussed regional security, economic cooperation, trade partnerships, and people-to-people exchanges with a US delegation.

The US delegation was led by Darin LaHood (Republican), US Ambassador in Pakistan Donald Blome, Adam Howard, John Laufer, Rocco DiCicco held a meeting with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here on Wednesday, followed by a dinner hosted for the US delegates.

According to the Senate Secretariat, the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States. During the meeting, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani underscored the importance of continued dialogue between the two nations to address common challenges and promote peace and stability in the region. He emphasized the need for enhanced trade relations and cooperation in the fields of education, healthcare, and technology. Chairman Senate said that the government and the people of Pakistan consider the US a friend and important partner in our socio-economic progress as well as regional peace and security.

The US delegation commended Pakistan’s efforts in maintaining regional stability and reiterated the United States’ commitment to supporting Pakistan’s development goals. Both sides expressed their determination to further deepen the existing ties between the two nations and work collaboratively on issues of mutual interest.

Sanjrani said that Pakistan desires peace in Afghanistan. We have suffered because of terrorism and we condemn terrorism in all forms and manifestations. There is a need to work together for peace and development. Both US and Pakistan have suffered losses due to terrorism, he stated. He also highlighted the Kashmir issue saying that it needed to be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions, as innocent Kashmiris were being subjected to violence and torture by the Indian forces occupying the valley illegally. USA being the biggest proponent of human rights needs to raise its voice for the innocent Kashmiris of IIOK, he remarked.

Chairman Senate said that Pakistan, and especially Balochistan province is blessed with natural resources and minerals. He urged the US investors to come forward and invest in the mining sector. He also extended an invitation to his US counterparts to visit Pakistan and emphasized the significance of high-level exchanges. The exchange of ideas extended to enhancing parliamentary interactions and fostering institutional collaboration, with a focus on mutually benefiting from each other’s exemplary democratic practices. Both sides underscored the significance of sharing experiences between the two nations.

As part of the meeting, the Chairman Senate and the US delegation discussed ways to promote cultural exchanges and people-to-people connections, fostering a deeper understanding between the citizens of both countries.

Sanjrani also commended the US for pledging aid in relief and recovery efforts in Pakistan’s flood-hit areas. The chairman senate also acknowledged the vibrant role played by the US Ambassador Donald Blome in booting Pakistan-US ties.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to building on the existing friendship and exploring avenues for cooperation that will benefit both nations.