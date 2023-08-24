IIU gets first female rector

Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi has appointed Professor Dr. Samina Malik as the new rector of the International Islamic University Islamabad for four years. She is the first female rector of the university and has worked as the IIU vice-president (Female Campus). She has been working as a Professor in the Department of Education at the International Islamic University Islamabad, Pakistan. She possesses diversified experience in administration, research and teaching. She has experience of administration as Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Chairperson of the Department of Education, Additional Director of the Directorate of Distance Education, IIUI and Director, of Female Campus IIUI. She is the winner of the HEC Best Teacher Award (2014).

Prof. Dr. Samina Malik has done her Ph.D. (Education) from the University of Arid Agriculture, Rawalpindi and Post Doctorate from Coventry University, UK. She has been in the field of education for over 25 years and has dealt with different levels of educational systems from the Secondary to University level. She has been the keynote speaker and presenter of papers at many national and international conferences. Moreover, she is a member of different professional organizations, boards of studies and faculty boards of various national-level universities. Prof. Dr. Samina Malik has been guiding research scholars of M.Phil and Ph.D. levels in different areas of education. She has chaired many national and international conferences. Being the head of the IIU Department of Education, Prof. Dr. Samina has taken many significant steps to improve the capacity and proficiency of the department.

Prof. Dr. Samina Malik has published several research articles related to the field of education in national and internationally recognized journals. Moreover, she is a member of different national and international professional organizations and associations in the field of education and training.