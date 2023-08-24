Pakistan to face Australia, NZ in warm-up games

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will play warm-up matches against New Zealand and Australia ahead of the start of the Cricket World Cup in India.

Pakistan will be seen playing both the warm-up matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

After landing in India days ahead of the start of the mega event, Pakistan are to take on New Zealand in their opening warm up match on September 29 followed by a match against Australia on October 3 at the same venue.

Pakistan team will train at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, ahead of the start of the mega event that springs into action from October 5 when defending champions England face New Zealand in Ahmedabad, which will also be the venue for the final on November 19.

The official warm-up fixtures for all 10 teams at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 have been announced.

The matches will be held from 29 September to 3 October across three venues in India - Guwahati, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram.

As at previous ICC Cricket World Cup events, warm-up fixtures will be 50 overs per side, but will not carry ODI status as teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squad in these matches.