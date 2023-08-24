Don’t look up

Overhead wires can pose safety hazards, especially in areas where there is more traffic or when they come into contact with trees or other objects. These kinds of accidents take place throughout the country on almost a daily basis. Overhead wires are also susceptible to weather-related issues like windstorms, frost, and lightning strikes, which can lead to power outages. When it rains, the wires often fall into the flood water and sometimes electrocute those trapped in the flood. Overhead electric wires are also expensive.

Maintaining the infrastructure of electric poles and wires costs a lot, involving regular inspections, repairs, and replacements. Aside from these safety and cost concerns, these wires are also extremely unsightly and can limit urban planning and architectural design options due to their fixed location and visibility. In some areas, burying wires underground might be more practical. The energy authorities should for new ways to upgrade and secure our environment.

M Naveed Qadri

Karachi