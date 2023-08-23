Corruption case against Zartaj Gul, her spouse, ex-MNA

LAHORE: The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has intensified operations against individuals suspected of corruption throughout the province.

Acting on a complaint lodged by citizen Asfand Junaid, the ACE’s Dera Ghazi Khan branch has initiated legal proceedings against former minister of state and MNA Zartaj Gul, her husband Humayun Akhund, and former MNA from NA-181 Mian Shabbir Ali Qureshi. While raids were conducted to apprehend them, these efforts yielded no arrests.

It is alleged that Zartaj Gul and her husband were involved in the illicit collection of up to 10% commissions from various development projects. Officials claim that the former minister had engaged in corrupt practices related to development projects.

Mian Shabbir Ali Qureshi stands accused of soliciting commissions from diverse development projects and favoring specific contractors to further personal financial interests. In connection with this case, the Anti-Corruption Establishment has identified individuals such as XEN Kamran Akram, Muhammad Waqas, and SDO Noor Muhammad.