FBISE to declare HSSC exams results today

Islamabad:The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education on Tuesday said it would declare the results of HSSC-I and II exams 2023 today (Wednesday).

The board issued the statement on social media platforms. The exam results will be available to students at 10:30am, according to it. The FBISE said Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi will be chief guest at the ceremony regarding the announcement of the results.