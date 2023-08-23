FBISE to declare HSSC exams results today

Islamabad:The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education on Tuesday said it would declare the results of HSSC-I and II exams 2023 today (Wednesday).
The board issued the statement on social media platforms. The exam results will be available to students at 10:30am, according to it. The FBISE said Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi will be chief guest at the ceremony regarding the announcement of the results.
Islamabad:In a determined drive to uphold civic order and combat social issues, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon...
Rawalpindi:Al-Shifa Trust has embarked on a new plan to cope with the increasing number of eye patients. An extension...
Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education here on Tuesday announced the annual results of...
Islamabad:The Pakistan Medical & Dental Council has taken a step to facilitate aspiring medical students by allowing...
Islamabad: Continuing a legacy of excellence, Roots Millennium Education Group and Future World Schools & Colleges...
Islamabad: To facilitate the students coming to study in Model Town Humak from nearby areas, an online app service...