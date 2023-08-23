Low-cost transport facilities for students

Islamabad: To facilitate the students coming to study in Model Town Humak from nearby areas, an online app service would provide affordable transport facilities to the students of Humak Girls College.

The first online app service ‘The Movers’ would provide an inexpensive transport facilities to the students. Students coming from Pind Malikan and Pind Mughlaan to Humak would be given a 20 per cent discount on the ride through the app. This was announced by the Chief Executive Officer of ‘The Movers’ Ali Zia during a lecture at Model College for Girls, Humak. He said Pakistan’s first online app service ‘The Movers’ will be launched across the country on August 25, adding that, ‘The Movers’ is the first project of its kind in Pakistan enabling people to become economically stable.

Ali Zia said that we are working for education and health as well as economic development of the country. Our children should never compromise on their dignity. He further added that basic facilities will be provided to the female students studying in this college. Our focus will be on those areas which do not have basic necessities. On this occasion, Principal Hmaira Aagha said that college is facing more problems in two areas including Pind Malikan and Pind Mughlaan. The chief executive officer of the service assured that they will provide very affordable transport facilities to female students of these two villages. He announced that twenty per cent discount would be provided to female students of these villages through the app.