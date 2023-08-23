Aab-e-Pak Authority starts e-tendering

LAHORE:Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority has started practising e-procurement. The authority has become the first organisation to implement e-procurement in Punjab, said Syed Zahid Aziz, CEO of Authority. The e-procurement process has been adopted in the light of the instructions of the Punjab government and by PPRA regulations, Zahid Aziz said and added that the standard of transparency would be ensured through e-procurement. He said that e-tendering would be done for all the projects managed by the Authority. The Punjab government has already introduced e-procurement for all the development departments in light of the principles of PPRA rules.
