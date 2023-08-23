We need elections

No matter how many bright and intelligent people are put in the caretaker government, the arrangement is still only transitory. The existential crises that we currently face demand an elected government which has the mandate of the people for a full five-year term. Prolonging the caretaker government beyond the constitutionally stipulated 90 days would, in my opinion, only prolong the uncertainty which has engulfed our country. According to most legal experts, the constitution is very clear about the holding of fresh elections within 90 days after the dissolution of the previous assembly and I believe fresh polls within the stipulated period are very necessary to get our country out of the myriad crises that it is facing.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad