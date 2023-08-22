GDA condemns attack on churches

The office-bearers of Grand Health Alliance of Lahore General Hospital and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences have strongly condemned the Jaranwala tragedy and termed this incident a heinous conspiracy to defame the religion of Islam.

They claimed that in Pakistan, minorities have equal rights and all the people are living together in congenial atmosphere peacefully so there is no room for such evil acts. They expressed these views while addressing the participants of the rally organised to express solidarity with the Christian community at LGH.

YDA President Dr Haseeb Thind, YNA President Khalida Tabasim and PHSA President Rana Pervez condemned the tragic incident.

Principal PGMI Prof Al-Fareed Zafar expressed solidarity with the Christian community. The participants of the rally expressed hope that the government and the law enforcement agencies would punish the miscreants involved in this incident.