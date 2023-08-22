Umrah visa duration now 90 days: Saudi minister

Pilgrims around the Kaaba during Hajj in Makkah, Saudi Arabia on 29 July 2020. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The visiting Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfig bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, has said the duration of Umrah visa for Pakistanis has been increased to 90 days and more places are being opened in Makkah and Madinah to promote religious tourism.

Addressing a joint press conference with caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed, the Saudi minister assured that Pakistani and Saudi authorities would work closely to facilitate the faithful coming from Pakistan to perform Hajj and Umrah. Another 100 historical and religious places are being opened in the two holy cities to promote religious tourism. Saying that the two countries enjoy historic brotherly relations, Dr Tawfig said Saudi Arabia would try to reduce Hajj expenses. He said that during his stay in Pakistan, he held discussions on many important issues and civil aviation authorities of the two countries signed an agreement according to which the number of flights between the two countries would be increased.

Aneeq Ahmed demanded that Pakistanis above 65 years of age desiring to perform Hajj and Umrah be exempted from biometric condition. He said he requested provision of alternative sites for Pakistan Houses in Makkah and Madinah due to extension in the premises of the two holy mosques.

Meanwhile, Dr Tawfig called on President Arif Alvi and caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar separately. Dr Alvi called for further strengthening bilateral ties with Saudi Arabia, especially in the realm of economy. He said Pakistan highly valued its relations with the kingdom, which were based on common faith, shared history and people-to-people ties. Highlighting the key investment areas in IT, renewable energy, industrial and infrastructure development sectors of Pakistan, Dr Alvi emphasized the need to expand bilateral trade. He thanked Saudi Arabia for making excellent arrangements for Hajj this year and hoped it would expedite the purchase of Pakistan House in Madinah from the compensation amount of two Pakistan Houses demolished. The president appreciated the kingdom for its steadfast support for important Muslim causes, especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Palestine, and Afghanistan through the forum of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). He lauded the leadership of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for normalization of relations with Iran.

Later, the Saudi minister called on the caretaker prime minister who welcomed the delegation and expressed satisfaction on the positive trajectory of bilateral relations with the kingdom. He lauded the vision of Mohammed Bin Salman and said Pakistan would always remain a trusted partner of Saudi Arabia.

He thanked the Saudi leadership for making excellent arrangements for Hujjaj from all over the world during this year’s Hajj season, particularly Pakistanis. He hoped that Pakistani Hajj and Umrah pilgrims would continue to receive special treatment from the Saudi side. He thanked Saudi Arabia for its interest in investment opportunities in Pakistan under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).