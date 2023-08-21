Saudi team arrives in Islamabad

A delegation from Saudi Arabia (right), headed by Saudi Minister for Haj and Umrah Dr Tawfig bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah (centre) can be seen meeting with Pakistani officials on August 20, 2023. — APP

ISLAMABAD: A delegation from Saudi Arabia, headed by Saudi Minister for Haj and Umrah Dr Tawfig bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, arrived here on a four-day visit to Pakistan.

Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed, former minister senator Talha Mahmood and other officials received the delegation at the Islamabad International Airport.

The delegation also comprises senior officials of Saudi Haj and Umrah Ministry, Aviation and Tourism departments. The visiting Saudi minister will also meet President Arif Alvi, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir during its stay in Islamabad.