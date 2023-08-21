 
Monday August 21, 2023
Peshawar

Two prisoners die in hospital

By Our Correspondent
August 21, 2023

LAHORE: Two prisoners died in jail hospitals separately here on Sunday. A prisoner of the Camp Jail died in the hospital. The prisoner was identified as Jumma Khan. He was shifted to the hospital due to his worsening condition where he expired.