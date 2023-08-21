Most Thais oppose plan for Pheu Thai-military coalition govt: poll

BANGKOK: Most Thais disagree with the leading plan for a coalition government which includes military-backed groups, an opinion poll showed on Sunday, two days before a parliamentary vote aiming to end a three-month political stalemate.
About 64 percent of 1,310 respondents disagreed or totally disagreed with the idea of the Pheu Thai party forming a “special government” with military-backed rivals, according to the survey by the National Institute of Development Administration.
Thailand has been under a caretaker government for five months and faces prolonged uncertainty after the winner of the May election, Move Forward, was blocked from forming a government by conservative legislators allied with the royalist military.
The second-place Pheu Thai, founded by the family of self-exiled billionaire former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, this month took over efforts to form a government. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s daughter and one of three prime ministerial candidates of Pheu Thai, on Sunday apologised that the party had failed to keep its election pledge of not joining with pro-military parties.
“We have to make adjustments to keep the country going,” she told reporters. “Of course, Pheu Thai has the price to pay, that is the criticism of the people. We humbly accept and apologise for making many disappointed and sad.” The party will work fully to solve the country’s problems if it can form a government, Paetongtarn added.
NICOSIA: Cypriot authorities rescued 86 migrants on Sunday after their boat got into difficulty 12 nautical miles off...
RIO DE JANEIRO: At least seven people died and 27 others were hospitalized on Sunday in southeastern Brazil when a...
SEOUL: Suspected North Korean hackers have attempted an attack targeting a major joint military exercise between Seoul...
HARARE: Zimbabweans prayed for peace on Sunday ahead of a national election widely expected to be a tense affair amid...
TOMIOKA, Japan: Japanese premier Fumio Kishida said on Sunday his government has not yet decided when to begin...
BAGHDAD: Iraqi authorities on Sunday ordered the shutdown of LED advertisement screens installed across Baghdad after...