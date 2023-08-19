After FIR registration: Probe into Ranipur maid killing case expanded

SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police on Friday claimed to have collected more evidence besides registration of a first information report (FIR) in the murder case of 10-year-old Ranipur girl Fatima.

Sukkur DIG Javed Sonharo said the team of forensic science laboratory (FSL), Larkana had preserved crime scene and collected evidences, including the victim’s clothes, bed sheets, pillow cover and others.

He further said the IT incharge secured DVR from the house of accused Pir Syed Asadullah Shah in order to get the CCTV footage.

The DIG said that the team comprising Gambat ASP and Sukkur CTD DSP visited the house of victim situated at Khanwahan in district Naushahroferoze and called on the complainant and other relevant persons.

He further said the Khairpur SSP has been directed to arrest the accused women after following the basic procedural rules regarding their custody. The Khairpur SSP has also been directed to pack DVR and send it to forensic lab to retrieve relevant data of the time of offence and issue a report to be used as evidence in this case.

In addition, the district and session judge Khairpur authorised a civil judge and judicial magisterate-1 Kandyaro to supervise the proceedings of the exhumation of grave of vicitm Fatima d/o Nadeem Phariro, resident of village Ali Muhammad Phariro in taluka Kandyaro, district Naushahroferoze.

Respectively, the Sindh Health DG has constituted a special medical board for the exhumation of grave and carrying out of post mortem. The board will consist of Nawabshah PMC medical superintendent as chairman, while forensic expert PUMSHW Nawabshah, professor of pathology PMC Nawabshah and senior women medical officer, DHO Naushahroferze will be made members.

Following the orders of the district and session court Khairpur for the exhumation of the grave, the police have set up a checkpoint at the grave of the victim Fatima, who was allegedly killed in the haveli of Ranipur Pir Asadullah four days ago.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Child Protection Authority, in its report, revealed that Fatima died due to domestic as well as physical torture.

The report said Social Welfare Secretary Dr Shireen Narejo and Sindh Child Protection Authority Director General Nisar Shah has taken a notice of the brutal murder of Fatima by the Ranipur Pir Syed Asad Ali Shah Jillani and his wife.

Sindh Child Protection Authority DG Nisar Shah said that legal and moral support will be provided to the affected family in all respects and the accused will be brought to justice.

He said that the officers of the investigation team of the Child Protection their report revealed that accused Asad Shah, SHO and district health officer tried to hide the facts.

Sindh caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retired) Maqbool Baqir has ordered acting Sindh IGP Yaqoob Minhas to investigate the murder of girl Fatima in the haveli of Pir of Ranipur.