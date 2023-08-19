Youth Council condemns attack on churches

LAHORE: Youth Council for Interfaith Peace and Harmony, affiliated with Faces Pakistan, on Friday organised a peace walk in front of Lahore Press Club to record their protest against the Jaranwala incident. Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian youth participated in the walk. The participants condemned the misbehaviour with religious minorities and the burning of churches and their residences. They were holding various placards and raised slogans for peace.
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has enhanced the penalty for workplace harassment imposed upon the Human Resource...
LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday allowed the caretaker prime minister's adviser Ahad Khan Cheema to travel...
ISLAMABAD: Hundreds of activists of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement were Friday arrested when their rally — protesting...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police have registered a case against Shayan Ali — a UK-based social media activist of the...
SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police on Friday claimed to have collected more evidence besides registration of a first...
Islamabad: Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah on Friday visited Pakistan National...