Saturday August 19, 2023
National

Youth Council condemns attack on churches

By Our Correspondent
August 19, 2023

LAHORE: Youth Council for Interfaith Peace and Harmony, affiliated with Faces Pakistan, on Friday organised a peace walk in front of Lahore Press Club to record their protest against the Jaranwala incident. Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian youth participated in the walk. The participants condemned the misbehaviour with religious minorities and the burning of churches and their residences. They were holding various placards and raised slogans for peace.