Italy settles bill for runaway tourists in Albania

ROME: Italy´s embassy in Albania settled a restaurant bill left unpaid by holidaying Italians after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni demanded diplomats address it as a matter of national pride.

News of the tourists´ decision to run off after dinner in the picturesque central city of Berat made headlines in Albania´s media, and lit up social networks. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama revealed he had raised the incident with Meloni when they met this week while she herself was holidaying in his country -- and she immediately stepped in.

“She made a face and ordered the ambassador to ´go and pay the bill for these idiots, please, and put out a statement! Italy cannot lose respect like this!´” Rama told La Stampa, an Italian daily. The Italian embassy in Albania confirmed on Friday it had acted on her orders and paid what Italian media said had been an 80 euro ($87) tab for four people.