Italy settles bill for runaway tourists in Albania

ROME: Italy´s embassy in Albania settled a restaurant bill left unpaid by holidaying Italians after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni demanded diplomats address it as a matter of national pride.
News of the tourists´ decision to run off after dinner in the picturesque central city of Berat made headlines in Albania´s media, and lit up social networks. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama revealed he had raised the incident with Meloni when they met this week while she herself was holidaying in his country -- and she immediately stepped in.
“She made a face and ordered the ambassador to ´go and pay the bill for these idiots, please, and put out a statement! Italy cannot lose respect like this!´” Rama told La Stampa, an Italian daily. The Italian embassy in Albania confirmed on Friday it had acted on her orders and paid what Italian media said had been an 80 euro ($87) tab for four people.
EDMONTON, Canada: Residents of Yellowknife in Canada´s far north on Friday raced to evacuate ahead of a midday...
NICOSIA: Turkish Cypriot forces were accused of assaulting UN peacekeepers on Friday as they attempted to block the...
SEOUL: The North Korean military said on Friday it scrambled warplanes this week in response to what it described as...
MOSCOW: Russia announced sanctions on Friday on the International Criminal Court prosecutor, who is seeking the arrest...
MADRID: Firefighters made headway on Friday in their battle against a vast wildfire raging out of control in the...
DUBAI: More than four million Yemenis will receive less food assistance as a result of funding shortages, compounding...