Tragic loss

In recent times, the country has seen a surge in tribal conflicts. The loss of Jan Muhammad Mahar, a prominent Sindh TV journalist, in the heart of Sukkur is a stark reminder of this reality. It follows the tragic incident involving Prof Amjad Sawand, who was fatally shot on a nearby road. Both occurrences unfolded in Sindh, within close proximity. Pakistan, envisioned as a sovereign democratic state, grapples with an ongoing spate of conflicts. Often, these tribal disputes remain hidden from public view.
Tragically, families of victims sometimes find themselves coerced into silence due to threats and media pressure against pursuing legal action. The federal government, driven not solely by economic concerns but by a commitment to its citizens, must take resolute action
Shah Hassan
Islamabad
A 10-year-old girl who worked as a maid for a ‘pir’ in Khairpur district of Sindh has been found dead. There has...
Illegal and unregulated online lending platforms offer quick and easy money to unsuspecting borrowers, who end up...
There is a growing water crisis in the agriculture sector. As we stand at the precipice of an alarming situation, it...
This refers to the letter ‘Condemnation’ by Vincent Welfred Khan . Unfortunately, heinous acts like the one that...
The dysfunctional sewerage system of Karachi, particularly in the Surjani Town, Nazimabad and New Karachi areas, is a...
Diabetes is growing at a rapid rate in our country, with around 33 million adults affected by the disease. This...