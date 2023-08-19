Tragic loss

In recent times, the country has seen a surge in tribal conflicts. The loss of Jan Muhammad Mahar, a prominent Sindh TV journalist, in the heart of Sukkur is a stark reminder of this reality. It follows the tragic incident involving Prof Amjad Sawand, who was fatally shot on a nearby road. Both occurrences unfolded in Sindh, within close proximity. Pakistan, envisioned as a sovereign democratic state, grapples with an ongoing spate of conflicts. Often, these tribal disputes remain hidden from public view.

Tragically, families of victims sometimes find themselves coerced into silence due to threats and media pressure against pursuing legal action. The federal government, driven not solely by economic concerns but by a commitment to its citizens, must take resolute action

Shah Hassan

Islamabad