Two children drown in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Two children drowned while bathing in an irrigation dam in the Mullagori sub-tehsil of the Jamrud subdivision in Khyber tribal district. However, local people managed to rescue a third child.
Three children, aged about 10 to 11 years, started bathing in the Murad Dhand irrigation dam to beat the heat, but they got into the deep water wherein they could not maintain their balance. As a result, Nazar Khan and Naveed Khan drowned and the locals later recovered their bodies, while one child was rescued alive from the water.
Area police said that eight children had come to the place for a picnic on Thursday, and three of them started swimming in the dam, which led to the incident.
