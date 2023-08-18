Boy gives lawyer his pet chicken in fee

LAHORE:A child on Thursday gave a pet chicken to a lawyer as fee for bail of his uncle from a criminal case. A young boy named Ayan came to the Anti-terrorism Court for the bail of his uncle. Due to lack of fee, he brought his pet and favourite chicken which he gave to the lawyer in exchange for the fee. The innocent child handed over the chicken to the lawyer while crying. Ayan was brought up as a son by his uncle Mohsin Abbas.

According to the lawyer, Mohsin Abbas was arrested from Pattoki and the police allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs25,000. The family of Mohsin Abbas also paid the money but despite this he was handed over to the Lahore police, the lawyer claimed. The lawyer claimed that there is solid evidence that Mohsin Abbas is not involved in any kind of crime.