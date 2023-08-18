Pak-US partnership important to caretaker govt: Kakar

This photograph taken on August 14, 2023, shows caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar being presented with a guard of honor at the President's House in Islamabad. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Thursday said the interim government placed importance on the Pak-US partnership and deeply valued the shared commitment to economic prosperity, democracy and stability in the region.

“We place importance on our partnership with the US and value the shared commitment to economic prosperity, democracy and stability in the region,” Kakar said while reciprocating the remarks of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Kakar also thanked the US senior official for his government’s support on a shared commitment to Pakistan’s economic prosperity and democratic process. “Thank you Secretary Blinken,” he said and maintained that the interim government would be assiduously working to facilitate a free and fair election process in Pakistan according to Constitution. Secretary Blinken Wednesday congratulated the caretaker prime minister on X (formerly Twitter) handle and extended support to the holding of general elections in accordance with the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the caretaker prime minister said his government would spare no effort to come up to the expectations of the people within their short stint in power. He said this in a meeting with the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani here, APP reported. The Senate chairman congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office. Kakar thanked Sadiq Sanjrani, who expressed the hope that the caretaker government would not only assist in holding fair elections as per the public expectations but also accelerate the course of economic development. Senator Danesh Kumar also attended the meeting.

Addressing another meeting here in connection with the working of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the caretaker prime minister said the government would ensure full use of the forum to carry forward the development agenda. Terming the SIFC a ray of hope for Pakistan’s economic development, the prime minister said the government would focus on the development of different sectors under the Council’s umbrella.

Kakar said the caretaker government during its short tenure would fully devote all its energies to the stability and progress of the economy. He directed to harmonize the regulatory structure with the contemporary international requirements to improve the energy sector. He said Pakistan had vast potential for foreign investment in the fields of agriculture, mining and minerals, information technology, energy and defence production.

During the meeting, Secretary SIFC Jahanzeb Khan and Secretary Implementation Jameel Ahmed Qureshi briefed the prime minister about the steps taken to bolster foreign direct investment. Kakar was also apprised of the whole of government approach under the SIFC to increase foreign investment by facilitating the investors.