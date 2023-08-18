GB bans use, sale of plastic bottles

SKARDU: The government of Gilgit-Baltistan has banned the use, sale, and manufacture of plastic bottles in Gilgit-Baltistan citing its detrimental impact on human health and the overall ecological system.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary, Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday which was attended by the Inspector General and home secretary it was decided to ban the use, sale, manufacturing and transportation of plastic bottles in Gilgit-Baltistan given their detrimental impacts on human health and the overall ecological system. It was decided to issue an order under Section 144 of CrPC to ban the transportation of plastic bottles from the country to GB with effect from September 1, 2023. Necessary directions are to be issued to all government departments, attached departments, subordinate offices, autonomous bodies, and semi-government organizations to avoid plastic bottles in offices, meetings, seminars, workshops etc. It was also decided to use water dispensers as a future substitute with effect from 25th August, 2023.

Gilgit-Baltistan has been striving to phase out plastic bottles for the last many years owing to their hazardous impacts on human health and the environment. A series of awareness campaigns were launched to sensitize the general masses and business community besides introducing other interventions considered imperative to remove the menace.