LHC suspends single bench order on 3 MPO

LAHORE: Lahore High Court’s Justice Jawad Hasan and Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf on Wednesday suspended the decision of a single bench, which had made mandatory prior judicial permission against the detention of 3 MPO.

The court, while accepting the plea of the deputy commissioner, sought more arguments on the matter. The government lawyer said that detention without reason is given by the Constitution and the law, which cannot be abolished or suspended.