Increase in petroleum products prices: JI announces countrywide protest

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has announced countrywide protest from tomorrow (Friday) against recent unjustified price hike in petroleum products.

In a statement from Mansoora on Wednesday, he not only condemned increase in price but also asked caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar to take the decision back to show sympathy towards the poor already crushed under the heavy burden of IMF dictated price hike.

'There has been no cabinet yet, but the killing decision has been taken at the direction of the IMF,' he said, adding that the nation just celebrated 76th Independence Day and the very next day, when even the cabinet has not yet sworn in, the caretaker government has announced massive hike in all petroleum products prices without any justification. The Jamaat-e-Islami, he said, was expecting the caretakers would provide some relief to the inflation-hit masses rather they endorsed the policies of the predecessors. He said over half of the country’s population lives below poverty line, having no access to even basis needs of life, he added. The two percent ruling elite on the other side, he added, captured the wealth and resources of the 98 percent population.

There was need to undo injustice, cruelty and unfair distribution of resources, he said, adding the only way to achieve these objectives was a peaceful democratic struggle.

'The Jamaat-e-Islami invites the entire nation to come out and join hands with it coming Friday to protest against this decision. The JI would take out protest rallies on all district headquarters in the country against atrocious act by the government,' he warned. He also condemned violence in Jaranwala and demanded transparent inquiry into the incidents. He said no one should be allowed to take law into hands. He said enemies were hatching conspiracies to create law and order situation in the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) has strongly condemned the successive surge in petroleum product prices orchestrated by the interim government.

PMML General Secretary Azam Ch expressed grave concern over the escalating cost of living, stating that these incessant price hikes are pushing the common man further into the depths of poverty.