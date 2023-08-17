Celebratory fires have become common across Karachi. On Monday (Aug 14), the Independence Day celebrations went out of control. Two people lost their lives and 85 were wounded in aerial firing in Karachi. It is shocking that some people think firearms are acceptable in such celebrations.

The government should take strict action against those who put people’s lives in danger and use firearms with impunity. The licences of such people should be cancelled. People’s expression of freedom and happiness should not become a curse for others.

Shahid Hussain

Karachi