Crime and chaos

An uptick in street crimes in Islamabad and Lahore and the worsening law and order situation in Karachi expose the rising economic inequalities in the country.
Crime increases in places where the economic situation is worse. There are so many families who do not have enough means to put food on their tables. While I am not justifying those who try to earn money through unlawful means, I strongly believe that the government must take care of people’s financial condition. An economically strong people can build a safe nation.
Umm Kulsoom
Lahore
