IPP reaches consensus on basic party policies

LAHORE: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has reached consensus on the basic policies and is determined to expose the failures of PTI and PDM governments.

Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan Tuesday hosted a dinner here attended by a large gathering.Former PTI leader and ex-interior minister Punjab Col (r) Hashim Dogar especially attended the event and announced to join the party.

Speaking on the occasion, the IPP patron-in-chief Jehangir Khan Tareen said they had left behind their personal interests for broader benefits of Pakistan and assured his full support to every party candidate.

Tareen appreciated the performance of the party and expressed hope that it would improve further in the coming days.

In his address, President IPP Abdul Aleem Khan categorically highlighted that the party would not ally with any other political party and would contest the elections solely.

He said the IPP would field its candidates from each constituency. Aleem claimed that it was bad luck of Imran Khan that he lost Jehangir Khan Tareen and could not benefit from his abilities.

He said Tareen got himself ineligible for sake of Imran Khan’s eligibility.He said the IPP had given the manifesto of 300 units free electricity and free power for farmers having 12.5 acres of agricultural land.

He asked the party leaders to visit their respective districts and start a mass contact campaign. Imran Ismael, Mahmood Molvi, Ishaq Khaqwani, Ghazi Ghulab Jamal, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Auon Chaudhry, Nauraiz Shakoor, Noman Langrial, Fiaz ul Hassan Chohan, Ch. Zaheer Uddin, Saeed Akbar Nawani, Dr. Murad Ross, Shoaib Siddiquee, Mian Khalid Mahmood Col. Hashim Dogar and Sardar Talib Nakai were also present.