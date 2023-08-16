Man shot dead in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a man in the Landikotal Bazaar and fled the scene, police said Tuesday. A police official, Ayaz Khan, said gunmen opened fire on a man

identified as Shahzada Afridi, a resident of Walibaigkhel area.

The wounded man was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital in Landikotal where he succumbed to his injuries. The accused fled the scene after committing the crime. Police said the reason behind the killing was stated to be old enmity.