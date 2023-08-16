Fathers held for killing son, daughter

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested a man for killing his real son over a land dispute four days ago. According to a police spokesman, Jatli police held Naveed Anwar, who along with his other accomplices had killed his son Abdul Rafi and injured Raheel by firing. The case was registered in Jatali police station on the complaint of Raheel’s uncle.

SHO said other accomplices will also be arrested soon. SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said that the arrested accused will be brought to justice with solid evidence, and all resources are being used to arrest the accused involved in heinous crime.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested a father who killed his daughter brutally a week ago in the jurisdiction of Wah Cantt police station. According to a police spokesman, the accused Maqsood had killed the daughter with a sharp instrument. Wah Cantt Police registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s mother and arrested the accused. The accused is being interrogated, SHO told.