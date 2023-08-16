Tragic incident

The brutal murder of a Sukkur-based journalist highlights the disappointing law and order situation in the city. Sukkur which was once considered a peaceful city has unfortunately become increasingly unsafe for residents over the last few years. The government must take stern measures to stop this barbarism and ensure the city’s residents, especially journalists, that this will not happen in the near future. Such losses are also a painful reminder of the hazardous environment in which journalists work and the high price they pay for their commitment to uncovering facts.
Justice needs to be served to ensure that such acts of violence against journalists do not go unpunished and to send a strong message that these actions will not be tolerated.
Irfan Ali Qazi
Karachi
