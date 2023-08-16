Bushra Bibi appears before Toshakhana case JIT

Former Prime Minister, Imran Khan (left) along with his wife Bushra Bibi signs surety bonds for bail in various cases, at a registrar's office in the High Court, in Lahore on July 17, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, wife of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Tuesday appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) investigating the Toshakhana case and replied to a written questionnaire and verbal queries, JIT sources told The News when contacted.

The JIT, headed by the DIG (Operations), questioned Bushra Bibi. She remained with the JIT along with her counsels for about an hour, the sources said.

Terming the allegations “a pack of lies”, Bushra Bibi said that they have not sold any watch and other Toshakhana gifts, the sources said.

Replying to a question regarding producing fake and forged receipt to the JIT, she said that she was totally unaware about any such receipt.

This development comes after the sessions court directed Bushra Bibi to join the investigation at the Directorate of Investigation and Intelligence on Tuesday. The Toshakhana case involves allegations of forging receipts of a watch and other items gifted to Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The case has been registered with the Kohsar Police Station.

A member of the legal team told The News that the members engaged in the investigation seemed satisfied with Bushra Bibi’s response. “Most of the questions were about the purchase, sale, and receipt of the watch and other related items gifted to the then prime minister Imran Khan. Bushra Bibi asserted that she had never been involved in buying, selling, or owning any of the watches under scrutiny. She also claimed not to have met with anyone in this regard,” the member said.

Earlier, Bushra Bibi visited the Attock Jail to meet her husband, where the couple had a two-hour-long meeting. The legal team accompanying Bushra Bibi was not allowed to meet Imran.