PTI activists booked after clash in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Several workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were booked on Monday on the charges of trying to sabotage an Independence Day event in Jamrud Bazaar.
Chairman of Jamrud Tehsil Syed Nawab got a first information report (FIR) registered with the relevant police station. He alleged that PTI workers created disturbance under a conspiracy at the Jamrud Bazar during the Independence Day celebrations.
The FIR stated that people participating in the I-Day event were pelted with stones and fired upon, reportedly leaving Tehsil Chairman Syed Nawab and several others injured. It also accused the PTI activists of showing disrespect for the national flag.
On the other hand, PTI leader Amir Muhammad Khan along with his other colleagues held an emergency press conference at the Jamrud Press Club.He said even those PTI workers were named in the FIR who were not present on the occasion.
