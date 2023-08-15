Workers take out I-Day rally

LAHORE:Hundreds of workers held a rally under All Pakistan Federation of Trade Union Monday carrying national flag and paying tributes to the services of the Quaid-e-Azam and his team in the struggle for independence of nation by exemplary struggle and their sacrifices for the defence of the nation.

On this occasion, Khurshid Ahmad, General Secretary of the Federation, addressing the workers, urged all the patriotic forces and political parties to rid the nation from heavy foreign debts, rising poverty, unemployment, price-hike and rising irrational gap between the rich and poor in the society. He called for holding early election and establishing a society based upon democracy, social justice and dignity of work.