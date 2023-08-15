 
Tuesday August 15, 2023
Lahore

Wapda House

By Our Correspondent
August 15, 2023

A flag-hoisting ceremony was held on Monday here at Wapda House. Wapda Member (Finance) Naveed Asghar Chaudhry, the chief guest on the occasion, hoisted the national flag.