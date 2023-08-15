SSGC board gets six new members

ISLAMABAD: The coalition government headed by former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif in its last week reconstituted the board of directors (BoDs) of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) by adding six new independent members. However, Dr Shamshad Akhter will continue to serve as chairperson of the board, a senior official of the Ministry of Energy told ‘The News’.

According to the details, the petroleum division has included in the board six new independent directors including Talha Ahmad Khan, Umar Zafarullah, Sahabzada Riffat Rauf Ali, Rizwan Allah Khan, Khalid Rehman, and Mohammad Akram.

The official disclosed that Nida Farid, Faisal Bengali, Raziunddin Money, Dr Sohail Razi Khan, and Dr Shahmad Akhter were to be replaced, however the government decided to retain Dr Shamshad Akhter, but the rest have been replaced.

The Shehbaz-led government earlier gave the extension to the SSGC BoD for three times — a three-month extension for two times and six-month extension for one time till October 26, 2023. However, in the last week of its tenure, the government reconstituted the board.

The government has already reconstituted the board of directors of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL), Inter-State Gas Company (ISGS), Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC), Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO), and Pakistan State Oil (PSO).