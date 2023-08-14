Pakistan training camp from today

LAHORE: Pakistan cricketers are set to kick off their training camp on Monday (today) for the ODI series against Afghanistan and the Asia Cup 2023.

The brief three-day training camp will conclude on Wednesday, after which the team will depart for Sri Lanka on August 17.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf, making his return to the ODI squad after a two-year absence, will be participating in the training camp alongside Abdullah Shafiq and Saud Shakeel. Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Wasim Jr. are also among the cricketers joining the training camp.

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan, Tayyab Tahir, and Shaheen Afridi will join the Pakistan training camp on August 16. However, players currently participating in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) will link up with the team directly in Hambantota. The PCB has extended invitations to eight additional players to participate in the training camp.