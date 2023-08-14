Mbappe reinstated by PSG but Neymar ‘probably leaving’

PARIS: French superstar Kylian Mbappe was reinstated in Paris Saint-Germain´s first team on Sunday just as Neymar was said to be negotiating a move to join the cash-rich Saudi league.

It has been a rocky build-up to the new Ligue 1 season for champions PSG with both Mbappe and Neymar left out of new coach Luis Enrique´s team for Saturday´s underwhelming opening goalless draw against Lorient.

After being sidelined for several weeks amid an ongoing contract dispute Mbappe watched from the Parc des Princes stands. But the club´s prize asset is now back in the fold, for the time being at least.

"After very constructive and positive discussions between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe before the PSG-Lorient match, the player was reinstated in first team training this morning," PSG said in a statement.

Brazilian star Neymar was in contrast conspicuous by his absence on Saturday, the official line being he was suffering from a "viral syndrome". A source told AFP on Sunday that the 31-year-old Brazilian forward "no longer figures in the club or manager´s plans".

Neymar, who joined PSG for a record 220 million euros ($241m) from Barcelona in 2017, is "probably leaving", the same source added. Neymar was said to be in talks with a club from the Saudi Pro League. French sports daily L´Equipe reported that Al-Hilal is the club that has tabled the offer.

Last month Al-Hilal made a 300-million-euro ($328 million) bid for Mbappe, though the striker reportedly refused to meet with officials from the team. Neymar underwent surgery on his right ankle in early March, only returning to join PSG on their pre-season tour of Asia.