England relishing ‘huge’ World Cup semi-final clash with Australia

SYDNEY: England say they are relishing playing in front of what promises to be a partisan 80,000 home crowd in their Women´s World Cup semi-final against co-hosts Australia on Wednesday.

The European champions had a taste of what awaits when they fought back from a goal down to beat Colombia 2-1 on Saturday during what felt like a home game for the well-supported South Americans.

The Lionesses will be back at the imposing Stadium Australia in Sydney on Wednesday with both teams attempting to win the World Cup for the first time. Alessia Russo scored the winner in the 63rd minute against a physical Colombia and the Arsenal forward said she had enjoyed playing in front of a hostile crowd.

"That´s what the World Cup is all about -- seeing top teams on the biggest stage with their fans behind them," she said.

"We´ve had a taste of that tonight because their fans were incredible and (Australia) is another test, but one that is exciting, not only to face the hosts but to be in a semi-final. "So yes, keeping the dream alive."

England´s Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman praised her side´s resilience, having fallen behind in the 44th minute, before Lauren Hemp´s equaliser in first-half injury time and Russo´s winner.