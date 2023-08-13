Balochistan Assembly dissolved

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar signs the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly on August 12, 2023. — Provided by the reporter

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly was dissolved on Saturday after Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar signed the summary moved by Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for the dissolution of the provincial assembly, Geo News reported.

“As advised by Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the Chief Minister of Balochistan, and in the exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Article 112(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, I, Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar, Governor of Balochistan, hereby dissolve the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan, this 12th day of August 2023 at 5pm,” said the notification issued by the Governor’s House.

After the dissolution of the assembly, the provincial cabinet also stands dissolved.

CM Bizenjo will continue to hold the office until the appointment of caretaker chief minister. Now, CM Bizenjo and Leader of the Opposition in Balochistan Assembly Malik Sikandar will hold consultations on the appointment of an interim chief minister.

A day earlier, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori signed the summary moved by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for the dissolution of provincial assembly just a day before the completion of its five-year constitutional term.

After the dissolution, the Sindh cabinet has also been dissolved, and CM Murad Ali Shah will continue holding his post until a caretaker successor is appointed.