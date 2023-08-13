Maria signed by Dammam-based Eastern Flames FC

LAHORE: A record exposure in the calendar year eventually paid dividends as Pakistan women football team captain Maria Khan was signed by Dammam-based Eastern Flames FC, a Premier League team.

Maria is the first Pakistani women footballer who has signed a deal with a Saudi club.

Following years of inactivity due to rift among various factions Pakistan women team returned to international circuit last year when they featured in the SAFF Women Championship in Kathmandu.

Maria, granddaughter of former squash guru Hashim Khan, was brought in as the skipper which instilled a new life into the brigade which played a record number of ten matches in a calendar year.

Early this year, under Maria Pakistan finished as runners-up in the four-nation event in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, which brought Pakistan team into limelight.

“I hope this starts to create opportunities for Pakistani athletes and the talent that a lot of time goes unnoticed,” Maria told 'The News' via a Whatsapp message on Saturday.

In 2014 Hajra Khan was the first Pakistani female footballer who played for a Maldives club.

“Maria Khan joins the ranks of Eastern Flames FC,” said Eastern Flames, which is also called Shala Al-Sharqia.

“The club’s management contracted with the first foreign professional to support the ranks of the women’s first team in the women's premier league this season,” the club said.