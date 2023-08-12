Man held for asking people to stay in lions’ cage for Rs1m

LAHORE:Sattukatla Police have arrested a man who would challenge people to stay in cage of his pet lions for 10 minute and earn Rs1 million.

The arrested suspect identified as Mian Saqib had kept two lions at rooftop of his house. The suspect on social media would upload videos challenging people to earn Rs1 million by staying for 10 minutes in the cage.

The citizens visited his place and he would make their videos mocking them. Police taking cognizance of the matter arrested the suspect and registered a case against him. Moreover, a letter has also been written to Wildlife department to cancel the licence of the suspect.